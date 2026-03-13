Did The Simpsons Predict Donald Trump’s Death on March 14, 2026? Here’s the Truth

A viral claim on social media is once again dragging the long-running animated show The Simpsons into the spotlight. This time, posts online allege that the show predicted the death of Donald Trump on March 14, 2026. But how much of it is actually true?

The claim began circulating through a dramatic video that quickly spread across platforms such as X and Instagram. The video describes what it calls a “lost” or “unaired” episode of the show, suggesting it contains a disturbing prediction about Trump’s death.

According to the narration in the clip, the supposed episode shows Trump inside a luxurious room surrounded by secret documents. He is seen nervously speaking on the phone before suddenly collapsing. The scene reportedly ends with a clock stopping exactly at 7 a.m.

The video claims that just seconds before the collapse, the camera focuses on a newspaper lying on the floor with the line: “someone very powerful will be silenced.” A strange shadow is also said to appear in the reflection of a glass surface moments before the incident.

Advertisement

Adding to the mystery, the video claims the episode was never officially aired and briefly appeared online before disappearing. Some viewers even claim the date in the episode was blurred out, while a few slowed-down frames allegedly reveal a hidden coded message in the background.

Advertisement