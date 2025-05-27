Too Much, Too Soon? Reddit Post on iPhone Gift to Class 8 Student Sparks Debate on Modern Parenting Style, Internet Divided

Gone are the days when good school or college grades earned you a pat on the back, a chocolate bar, or if you were lucky, a new geometry box or a cycle. Today, smartphones, gaming consoles, and even cars have become celebratory gifts for academic milestones.

In a Reddit post that quickly sparked a heated but humorous debate, a user from Delhi expressed disbelief over a 15-year-old receiving an iPhone 16 Pro Max, a device priced well above a lakh rupees, for clearing the Class 8 exams. The post opened the a conversation: Are today’s kids getting too much, too soon?

The post, which began with a frustrated tone - "Saw another 15-year-old getting an iPhone 16 Pro and my day is ruined" - sparked a series of similar stories from users across the country. It initiated a debate over noticeable cultural shift in parenting: how today’s teenagers, particularly those from Gen Z and Alpha, are being rewarded by parents in ways that previous generations never experienced.

“There are other ways of showing your kids that you love and support them and yes, giving gifts is a love language, but at the tender age of 15, I personally don’t think they will understand the hard work that goes behind earing the money that got them their iphone,” the user added later in the post. “Back then, a good result meant starting the next syllabus, not a six-figure smartphone,” another user commented seconding the thoughts.

The post struck a chord, with comments ranging from nostalgia to outright surprise. Many Redditors spoke about their own experiences. One user wrote, “Bhai cleared Class 8 and got an iPhone? Mere time pe mummy just said, ‘ab 9th ka syllabus shuru karo (Now start the syllabus of Class 9).’” Another shared that one of his friends failed a subject in class 12 and his father bought him a car so that he doesn't feel bad.