'Welcome Back To School': Company’s School-Like Dress Code Sparks Debate

A Reddit post showing an Indian company’s unusual dress code has taken the internet by storm mainly due to its strict and somewhat outdated dress code that reminds many of school rules than actual workplace guidelines.

This letter, which was reportedly shared on Reddit by a job seeker, details regulations that have left many netizens shocked, calling the rules bizarre, tone-deaf, and controlling. The post is captioned, “My friend got an offer letter, and we were going through it, and just wow. What does tucking in shirts or pinning a shawl even have to do with the work people do???”

What The Letter Demands

The rules outlined in the letter are detailed and divided by gender. It states “All employees must report to work neatly and cleanly dressed, with appropriate grooming standards. Attire must reflect professionalism and grooming practices based on ethnicity and religion are respected but must align with workplace decorum.” Following this, it lays out the rules for the employees.

For men, the shirts must always be tucked in and beards must always be well-groomed. T-shirts are strictly forbidden, and jeans are only acceptable if the shirt is tucked in.

For women, the rules are even stricter. They must wear kurtas and churidars, shawl is required and must be “properly pinned”. What really caught the internet’s attention was the rule on hair, stating that loose hair is not allowed and that it must be tied back with a ribbon.

The user also added that the salary is only Rs 12,000 a month, which only added to the fire.

Internet Reacts

Netizens wasted no time in mocking the offer letter, likening the job to a return to school.

One user joked “Which school is this? Are they taking mid-year admissions?”

Another added, “Indian workplaces are operated like schools with headmasters.”

Referencing to the only churidars, one user said “batao leggings pehen liya to HR ko maut aajayegi”, which translates to “If I wear leggings then HR will come”