‘Train Se Fenkne Mein Time Nahi Lagega’: Railway Vendor Threatens Passenger Over Rs 80 Meal Sold For Rs 130 in Viral Video

The issues with railway food vendors are increasing every day, whether it is about the price of Rail Neer bottles or the tea prices decided by the vendors themselves. The vendors are selling items on the trains at higher prices than those registered on the official site. Travelers frequently file complaints with the IRCTC about overcharging, and the railways usually respond.

Heated Confrontation Captured on Camera

However, in a recent incident, a traveler complained about overpriced food after a plate priced at Rs 80 was sold for Rs 130. When he questioned the price and filed a complaint, the vendor approached him and started threatening him.

The passenger captured the entire interaction on camera. He asked if they were selling the food at Rs 130, to which the vendor replied that they were charging the same price throughout the whole train. The traveler then told him to bring a bill of Rs 130 for the food.

Escalating Threats and Intimidation

The vendor threatened the man, saying that if he showed this kind of oversmartness, "it won’t take time to throw him out of the train," and told him to stay away from matters he knew nothing about. The vendor repeatedly asked him why he had captured his picture and recorded a video of him. He stated that there was no need to take a picture since a complaint had already been filed. Finally, he warned, "Hum se bura koi nahi hai Bata rahe hai" (There is no one worse than us, I am telling you).

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Regular Menace and Past Railway Crackdowns

These kinds of incidents in the Indian Railways are happening very frequently, with vendors overcharging customers on the pre-decided prices of food, drinks, and other items. While the Railways does reply and take action, a permanent solution remains elusive. In a past case similar to this, the Indian Railways took strict action, banning the vendors and the catering contractor while imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Public Outrage and Social Media Reactions

Under the comment section of this viral video, social media users tagged the concerned Indian Railways accounts to express their frustration.

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One of the users said, “Not just food quality but irritation due to over-charging & bad behaviour that spoils mood in journey, made me decide long ago that I'd carry food from home, boarding station, paratha or puri with sabzi, a few dry things, cookies or cake when going on long journey. No buying inside train.”

Another user commented, “These complaints of rampant overcharging are common.Its obvious that Railways have surrendered to the catering mafia.The Railways should place Marshals in every 3rd Coach to end this menace. This staff is threatening to murder the passenger. Isn't that shocking?” He also tagged the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the reply.