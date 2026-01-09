'Modi Doesn't Bow Down': Netizens Hail PM Modi For Not Dialing Up Trump To Seal US Trade Deal

New Delhi: As the India-US trade deal hangs in limbo, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has now claimed that the deal could not be sealed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not place a call to US President Donald Trump, signifying that PM Modi stood his ground and refused to bow down to Trump's demands.

Netizens took this opportunity to magnify how India can stand strongly against the United States and a strong leader like PM Modi will not crumble under foreign pressure. The comments come just a few days after President Donald Trump had triggered a row when he claimed that PM Modi personally approached him over defence and trade issues, allegedly addressing him with the words, “Sir, may I see you please?”

As netizens debated over both these claims, one of them pointed out how the Trump administration flipped altogether from Trump saying that PM Modi had asking him for a meeting, to not calling him altogether. He jokingly asked why can't the Prime Minister himself clarify both these claims, and called out the US for overly praising him.

Another posted a cartoon depicting Donald Trump, crying like an infant, because PM Modi apparently did not receive his call. “Trump sir is now crying to receive call from PM Modi,” he said hitting out at NCP MP Supriya Sule, who had earlier taken potshots at the Prime Minister over Trump's, "Sir, may I see you please?” remarks.

Another X user posted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call up Trump because the former was in a “better position” in the trade negotiations and so Trump had to “beg” him to close the deal. He even took a dig at the US because if it keeps on not paying its loans, it would lead to a “slow death” of the dollar.

“Trump thinking that Modi ji will call him for negotiating any deal. A big mistake from him. Why will Modi ji call him if he is already in a better position? The orange man should beg in front of Modi ji to get any favourable deal. Otherwise expect a slow death of USD kyuki loan to tumse chukega nahi. Time is ticking Trump, next elections Bas aa hi rhe hai,” he posted.

Another claimed that Prime Minister Modi might not have called Trump because of his alleged ‘interference’ during Operation Sindoor. Trump had claimed multiple time that he played an important role in mediating between India and Pakistan during the conflict, and helped in brokering a ceasefire between the two nations.

“US trade deal with India wasn't finalized because Modi did not call Trump, claims Howard Lutnick the lunatic 😂 PM Modi didn't call most probably because of Trump's interference during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

Another seemed to mimic Trump's “Sir, may I see you please?” claim a few days back, with the words, “Please Sir, pick up my call for a deal,” taking a hit at the Trump administration for the US President's factually inaccurate remarks.

One of the X users strongly asserted that India is not a “banana republic” like Pakistan, Bangladesh or Ukraine.

Another user basked in India's apparent jubilant moment, saying that PM Modi does not bow down before superpowers like the United States, and will find other opportunities, a day after the Opposition ridiculed the Narendra Modi administration for apparently asking time from the US President in a subservient manner.

“Don't know what happens in meetings but one thing is clear, Modi doesn't bow down, he finds his way. India has seen so many such things in the past, India stood and flourished. India will find other opportunities,” he said.

“Indian Foreign Policy is Fire under Modi,” another claimed.

An user pointed out the US' inconsistencies saying that while on one day Trump claimed that PM Modi sought the former's permission for a meeting, currently an US Secretary said that Trump waited for PM Modi but did not receive any call.

Here's What US Commerce Secretary Said

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed that the much anticipated trade deal between India and the United States could not materialise because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not place a call to US President Donald Trump.

Lutnick claimed that while contracts were negotiated and the entire deal structure was prepared, the final step required direct, leader-level engagement.