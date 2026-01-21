Trump Dragged By Polar Bears In Greenland?: Netizens Troll Trump With AI-Generated Memes

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump is being widely attacked by social media trolls for sharing memes on Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory under the jurisdiction of Denmark. Donald Trump is fixated on annexing Greenland and he has been loudly expressing his desire though posts on his Truth Social account, attracting criticism, mockery, fear and speculations. A viral AI-generated meme showed polar bears dragging Trump on his arrival to Greenland.

On Tuesday, the President shared a meme showing himself, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hoisting a US flag in Greenland. The meme also featured a milepost reading, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026." A meme fest erupted on social media following this post, with people mocking and at the same time challenging Trump to come to Greenland.

An X user edited the image shared by Trump to depict him, J D Vance and Marco Rubio frozen in ice upon their arrival in Greenland. The netizen captioned the meme, “Yeah, that’s it. Come to Greenland.”

Another user edited the original meme to show soldiers pointing guns at the American leaders upon their arrival to Greenland.

An X user digitally edited the meme shared by Trump and turned it into a video, saying, “Why would they only share the first frame? Here’s the whole version." In the video, a digitally edited political meme showed Trump, Rubio and Vance attempting to plant a US flag in Greenland’s icy terrain, only to be dragged away by polar bears. The video ended with a polar bear smiling at the camera, clearly happy with toppling Trump's plan to annex Greenland.

The X user who shared the video revealed that prompt she gave AI for generating the clip. “For those interested, the prompt was: Make a pack of polar bears attack and drag away all the people in the image and the sign. Then a polar bear stops in front of the screen and smiles,” she tweeted.

