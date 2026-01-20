'Greenland US Territory Est 2026': Trump Shares New Map of America Including Canada, Venezuela, Greenland

Washington DC, US: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a post on his Truth Social platform showing an old photograph of himself with other European leaders with the US flag depicting Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as a part of the United States.

In the post, Trump is seen seated inside the Oval Office, with NATO leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

In another post, Trump is seen flanked by its Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hoisting a US flag in Greenland, with a milepost that reads, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026".

Shortly after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump said that the United States will the South American country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition".

Later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the stance on January 8, saying, "The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States".

Trump had last year suggested that Canada become the 51st US state. Shortly after winning the elections, PM Mark Carney in May during his first press conference, had firmly rejected Trump's suggestion that Canada become the 51st US state, stating, "It's important to distinguish wants from reality." Carney emphasised that his election victory and the votes he received demonstrate Canadians' clear desire for independence. He clarified that Canada will never be part of the US, citing public dialogue and his resounding election victory as proof. Trump had repeatedly said that Canada should be the 51st US state and even mocked former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor of Canada".

On Tuesday, the US President held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about Greenland and said that he would meet several parties in Davos. He reiterated his stance on Greenland, calling it integral for American and world security at large.

The posts comes as US is set to deploy a North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft at the Pituffik space base, Greenland, as tensions rise over President Donald Trump's move to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

NORAD said that the aircraft will arrive at the base to support various long-planned activities. They also said that this action is taken in coordination with Denmark and Greenland.

Previously, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland.

In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.