What Did Trump Gift Syria’s President Ahmed Al-Sharaa That Revived 'How Many Wives' Joke?

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa took to social media to publicly thank US President Donald Trump for sending a care package of his personal Trump-branded cologne.

The dynamic delivery has instantly gone viral, reviving one of the most hilariously awkward, unscripted diplomatic moments in White House history.

Al-Sharaa shared a photograph on his official X account showcasing two freshly delivered bottles of Trump’s signature "Victory" fragrance line.

Accompanying the package was a personalised note from the US President that read: “Ahmed, They're all talking about the picture we took when I gave you this great cologne — In case you ran out!”

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Reacting to the personalised care package, the Syrian leader reflected warmly on the impression their previous diplomatic engagement made.

“Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance. Thank you, Mr President @realDonaldTrump, for your generosity and for topping up this precious gift. May the spirit of that meeting continue to shape a stronger relationship between Syria and the United States.”

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The Viral "How Many Wives" Moment

Al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander who took power after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, made a historic trip to Washington, marking the first time a Syrian president visited the White House since 1946.

The state visit marked the first official meeting between the leadership of the two nations since 1946, signalling a massive geopolitical shift after the fall of the previous Syrian regime.

What was expected to be a rigid, tense geopolitical meeting suddenly dissolved into absolute comedy.

Mid-conversation, Trump unexpectedly reached into his desk, pulled out a gold bottle of his Victory 45-47 cologne, and proceeded to generously spray the Syrian President and his Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, in the Oval Office.

"It's the best fragrance," Trump declared to the room at the time, before handing over a second bottle meant for the Syrian First Lady. The moment became an instant global sensation when Trump playfully asked Al-Sharaa, "How many wives? One?", to which a laughing Al-Sharaa confirmed he had only one. "With you guys, I never know!" Trump joked back.

Netizens React: "Unmatched Level of Banter"

The video clip of the original exchange has flooded timelines once again, with users marvelling at the bizarre intersection of high-stakes global politics and reality-TV style banter.

"Trump literally dog-walked international diplomacy with a bottle of $249 cologne," joked one user.

"Imagine telling someone ten years ago that the US and Syria would mend ties over a 'how many wives' joke and a bottle of Victory cologne," another user wrote.

Behind the comedy, however, the fragrant gifts signal a very real, surprisingly warm relationship brewing between Washington and the new Syrian administration.