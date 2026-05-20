What Did Trump Gift Syria’s President Ahmed Al-Sharaa That Revived 'How Many Wives' Joke?
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa took to his official X account to share a photograph of a surprise delivery received straight from Washington: two bottles of Donald Trump’s signature "Victory" cologne line.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa took to social media to publicly thank US President Donald Trump for sending a care package of his personal Trump-branded cologne.
The dynamic delivery has instantly gone viral, reviving one of the most hilariously awkward, unscripted diplomatic moments in White House history.
Al-Sharaa shared a photograph on his official X account showcasing two freshly delivered bottles of Trump’s signature "Victory" fragrance line.
Accompanying the package was a personalised note from the US President that read: “Ahmed, They're all talking about the picture we took when I gave you this great cologne — In case you ran out!”
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Reacting to the personalised care package, the Syrian leader reflected warmly on the impression their previous diplomatic engagement made.
“Some meetings leave an impression; ours apparently left a fragrance. Thank you, Mr President @realDonaldTrump, for your generosity and for topping up this precious gift. May the spirit of that meeting continue to shape a stronger relationship between Syria and the United States.”
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The Viral "How Many Wives" Moment
Al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander who took power after the fall of Bashar al-Assad, made a historic trip to Washington, marking the first time a Syrian president visited the White House since 1946.
The state visit marked the first official meeting between the leadership of the two nations since 1946, signalling a massive geopolitical shift after the fall of the previous Syrian regime.
What was expected to be a rigid, tense geopolitical meeting suddenly dissolved into absolute comedy.
Mid-conversation, Trump unexpectedly reached into his desk, pulled out a gold bottle of his Victory 45-47 cologne, and proceeded to generously spray the Syrian President and his Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shaibani, in the Oval Office.
"It's the best fragrance," Trump declared to the room at the time, before handing over a second bottle meant for the Syrian First Lady. The moment became an instant global sensation when Trump playfully asked Al-Sharaa, "How many wives? One?", to which a laughing Al-Sharaa confirmed he had only one. "With you guys, I never know!" Trump joked back.
Netizens React: "Unmatched Level of Banter"
The video clip of the original exchange has flooded timelines once again, with users marvelling at the bizarre intersection of high-stakes global politics and reality-TV style banter.
"Trump literally dog-walked international diplomacy with a bottle of $249 cologne," joked one user.
"Imagine telling someone ten years ago that the US and Syria would mend ties over a 'how many wives' joke and a bottle of Victory cologne," another user wrote.
Behind the comedy, however, the fragrant gifts signal a very real, surprisingly warm relationship brewing between Washington and the new Syrian administration.
As Syria looks to shake off decades of international isolation, secure reconstruction funds, and lift crippling US sanctions, it seems that a little bit of Trump's "Victory" fragrance is going a long way in paving the road to diplomacy.