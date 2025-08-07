Trump’s Double Tariff Blow Sparks Outrage, Recalling the Man Who Once Built a Trump Temple in India

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh trade tensions by imposing a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, doubling down on his hardline “America First.” Trump is miffed with India purchasing oil from Russia, hence the heavy tariff. The news has sent shockwaves through India’s export sectors with business heads, policymakers, and economists worrying for the economy.

India, which exports billions of dollars’ worth of goods to the US, from pharmaceuticals to electronics, textiles, and software services, stands to lose significantly if these tariffs come into force. Industry experts estimate a potential decline of India’s GDP by 1% causing a major blow to India’s economy. India sends the highest export to the United States. The new tariff hike could push Indian exporters out of key American markets.

For Indian manufacturers already facing high input costs, global inflation, and logistical challenges, the move feels like salt in an open wound. The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the country will not bow down. In an event in New Delhi, Modi said, “India will never compromise on the well-being of its farmers, dairy (sector) and fishermen. And I know personally I will have to pay a heavy price for it.”

A Quiet Echo from the Past

Amid the backlash, a story from 2020 has quietly returned to public conversation. It is of Bussa Krishna, a farmer from Telangana, who once famously built a temple for Donald Trump out of admiration.

Krishna wasn’t part of any political campaign. He just admired Trump and saw him as his God. His devotion made headlines around the world, not for its politics, but for its raw sincerity.

"My love for him has transformed into reverence. That has given me immense happiness. Hence, instead of praying to other gods, I started praying to him," he once told Reuters.

He passed away later that year, reportedly heartbroken after Trump contracted COVID-19. His story wasn’t about ideology; it was about belief.