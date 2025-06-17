First A Missed Gun Shot Then Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Call: UP Man Targeted By Two Bike-Borne Assailants, Video Surfaces

Kanpur: Two miscreants on a bike opened fire outside the house of a jewellery shop owner on the night of June 8, in what appears to be an extortion attempt. The incident took place around 9:40 PM at night when Anil Gupta was returning home. The incident was caputred by a CCTV camera nearby. Here's what happened:

The footage shows Anil stepping out of his car and taking some items out of the trunk. The road is mostly empty, with only a few vehicles passing by. Just as he opens the trunk, two young men arrive on a bike. They slow down near him, and the one riding pillion pulls out a pistol and fires a shot in his direction.

Fortunately, the bullet hit a metal gate behind him and he escaped without any injuries. The shooters immediately fled the scene. Anil appears visibly shaken as he walks over to speak to a man who witnessed the incident from nearby.

Immedialtely after the shocking incident, Anil recieved a phone call from an unknown number. The caller stated “We have caused the blast. If you want to stay alive, arrange for ₹50 lakh.” They called a second time after Anil reached home, this time adressing him by his name, "Guddu, we have caused the blast. If you want to stay alive, arrange for ₹50 lakh.”

Police are treating this as an extortion attempt. The mobile number used to make the threat calls was traced to Unnao. A team has been dispatched to the city to search for the men involved the the shooting. Officials say that the case has been registered and the investigation is underway.