First A Missed Gun Shot Then Rs 50 Lakh Extortion Call: UP Man Targeted By Two Bike-Borne Assailants, Video Surfaces

Updated 17 June 2025 at 12:37 IST
Kanpur: Two miscreants on a bike opened fire outside the house of a jewellery shop owner on the night of June 8, in what appears to be an extortion attempt. The incident took place around 9:40 PM at night when Anil Gupta was returning home. The incident was caputred by a CCTV camera nearby. Here's what happened:
The footage shows Anil stepping out of his car and taking some items out of the trunk. The road is mostly empty, with only a few vehicles passing by. Just as he opens the trunk, two young men arrive on a bike. They slow down near him, and the one riding pillion pulls out a pistol and fires a shot in his direction.
Fortunately, the bullet hit a metal gate behind him and he escaped without any injuries. The shooters immediately fled the scene. Anil appears visibly shaken as he walks over to speak to a man who witnessed the incident from nearby.
Immedialtely after the shocking incident, Anil recieved a phone call from an unknown number. The caller stated “We have caused the blast. If you want to stay alive, arrange for ₹50 lakh.” They called a second time after Anil reached home, this time adressing him by his name, "Guddu, we have caused the blast. If you want to stay alive, arrange for ₹50 lakh.”
Police are treating this as an extortion attempt. The mobile number used to make the threat calls was traced to Unnao. A team has been dispatched to the city to search for the men involved the the shooting. Officials say that the case has been registered and the investigation is underway.
Published 17 June 2025 at 12:09 IST