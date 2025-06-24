Tyler Wall Dies At 38 Due To Mitragynine Toxicity, MrBeast’s Post Goes Viral, Sparking Speculations About The Cause Of The Death | Image: X

Viral News: Youtuber MrBeast honoured a fitness instructor, Tyler Wall, who passed away while the course of the most recent challenge.

MrBeast on Saturday shared a video called, “ Lose 100 LBs, Win $250,00!” to support his participant in the challenge, Pal Majd, who was tasked to lose 100 pounds in a year.

In the video, Tyler was seen assisting Majd. However, MrBeast’s crew revealed in the film that Wall, who was 38 at the time, died suddenly about 80 days into the challenge.

The caption of the video reads, “It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Coach Tyler Wall. Coach Wall was a remarkable individual whose kindness and genuine spirit touched all who knew him. His loss has left our hearts heavy with grief”

As per the description, the YouTuber’s team contacted Wall’s family to decide if the video should be released or not.

“With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence,” The caption further read.

Where did Tyler Wall die?

On February 18, 2025, Wall died in Greenville, North Carolina. In the clip of MrBeast that he uploaded showcases how Wall becomes close to Majd, who was devastated to hear the news of his death, but he finally chooses to move on.

Majd in the video said, “We're not pulling the plug on this”. He declared in the video, “I can't let him down.” Majd finished his challenge in 178 days.

The death of Tyler Wall has attracted multiple users due to MrBeast’s highly popular public profile with millions of followers reaching to 407 million on YouTube, which makes him the most famous YouTuber in the world.

Reason for Tyler Wall's death

Social media speculated about the reasons behind Wall’s death. As per the death certificate obtained by an official report, his “MANNER OF DEATH” is listed as “Accident.”

While other certifications mention “IMMEDIATE CAUSE (Final disease or condition resulting in death) as “Mitragynine Toxicity”.

Therefore, both the speculations contradict each other.

Mitragynine—Kratom plant that is also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which contains a substance called mitragynine, an indole-based alkaloid that causes hallucinations.

According to the 2024 Forbes report, Kratom is a natural drug that acts like opioids and has a high risk of addiction.

MrBeast reacts to Tyler Wall’s death announcement video

MrBeast made a post about the video and said on X, “ I thought this was going to be a normal video, but it ended up being one of the most emotional and powerful pieces [of ] content I've ever filmed”