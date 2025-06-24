Wall Street Trader Ditches High-Paying Job Now Earns More Than ₹86,000 Per Hour

Viral News: Many people rely on 9-5 jobs for consistent income to cover living expenses, loans or other financial obligations. Shifting to a new job, especially if it involves self-employment or a career change, can create uncertainty about future income and stability.

In a striking example of career reinvention, a former Wall Street trader whose name goes by Steven Menking revealed how he shifted his career to teaching, for which he makes over $1000 approximately around 86,000 per hour, working from home.

How did the Former Wall Street earn 86,000 per hour?

Steven revealed how he reinvented his career with one-on-one tutoring after feeling burnt out at his old job.

Steven shared how his New York-based job drained him, and he quit it in 2014 to find something new. He swapped his six-figure job for a more flexible and fulfilling career in education.

Currently, he works only 20-25 hours a week and tutors students to help them overcome academic issues and guide them in choosing a career. In the initial tutorials, he charged up to $50-$100 an hour for his advice, but he slowly increased the rates and modified his timings as per his will.

While talking to a media outlet, he said, “I partnered with agencies in New York, then focused on channels where I could increase my rates over time.”

However, Steven also revealed that the decision to switch careers was difficult because of the financial setback in the initial times he faced. He also shared how much he was scrutinised due to the social expectations as well.

Steven Mike's Advice to Individuals

He said, “I had to let go of thinking: ‘I’m a finance guy, so I should get another finance job. It takes a radical commitment to pursue something that fulfils you, regardless of what family, friends or former colleagues might think."

"Stop chasing validation through job titles. Take a hard look at what truly energises you. Do your due diligence, understand your worth, and give yourself the freedom to explore. It takes courage to start from scratch. In addition to creating something entirely new for yourself, you have to reconsider what you thought your future life would look like. But to be able to pursue work that really fulfils you, I find that it’s all worth it,” Steve added.