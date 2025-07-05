Typo Turns Dutta Into ‘Kutta’, Man Barks at Officials for Name Correction

Bankura: Even small errors in official documents can trigger lengthy and stressful correction processes. Many people find themselves making multiple visits, facing delays, and navigating confusing procedures often without clear resolution.

In a bizarre yet telling protest against bureaucratic apathy, a video from West Bengal’s Bankura district has resurfaced online, showing a man barking like a dog in front of a government official to demand the correction of his misspelled surname on his ration card.

The man, identified as Srikanti Dutta, had his surname mistakenly printed as “Kutta”, the Hindi word for “dog”, on the official document.

According to Dutta, this wasn’t a one-time error. He had applied for a correction three times, but the mistake persisted. Frustrated and mentally exhausted, he chose a rather symbolic form of protest, barking in front of a government official's car while holding up his documents.

In the viral video from 2022, which is once again making rounds on social media, Dutta can be seen barking and whining as a government officer drives away without addressing his grievance. He is heard asking for his name to be corrected from “Kutta” to “Dutta”, clearly distressed.

Speaking to the media, Srikanti Dutta said, “I applied for a correction three times. But instead of fixing it, they wrote my name as Srikanti Kutta on the third attempt. I was mentally disturbed by this.”

He added, “Yesterday, I went again and saw the Joint BDO there. Out of frustration, I started barking like a dog in front of him. He didn’t respond and left. How many times must common people like us skip work to get such errors fixed?”

Two days after his unusual protest, the correction was finally made.