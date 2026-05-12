Unfiltered Wilderness or Live Baiting: Internet Stands Divided on Lioness Hunting Prey in Front of Tourists at Gir Forest | WATCH

Gir,Gujarat - A regular jungle safari for a group of tourists in Gujarat’s Gir Forest turned into a stunning display of nature at its rawest. A video from the safari is doing the rounds on the internet where a lioness can be seen hunting its prey as the tourists look on in shock.

In the video, the lion can be seen chasing a cow in full-speed and overpowering it. As the hapless cow struggles, a lion joins the scene, finally bringing the cow down. Interestingly, the lion or the lioness completely ignore the human presence, which is a departure from their usual behaviour.

The video, however, has drawn mixed reaction from the netizens, some of whom have questioned the authenticity of the scene wondering if the whole thing is staged to boost tourist engagement. One comment under the video read, “This may be a deliberate move by letting a cow loose in the wild for videos. Doesn’t look like a genuine hunting scene,” while another questioned, “In Gir forest private vehicle is not allowed. How come a cow came inside a jungle ?? Something is wrong in this video.”

Apart from questioning the video, some comments have also expressed discomfort due to the violent nature of the video showing the law of the jungle. One user wrote, “Everyone knows that nature is ruthless, but what's the need to show it like this in videos, bro? Are you mentally twisted or what?”

Advertisement