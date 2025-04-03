Unreal! This Crow Speaks Marathi, Netizens Can’t Believe Their Ears | Viral Video

Viral Video: Is this even possible? Can a bird speak like a human? I guess yes, as a video of a crow from Palghar, Maharashtra, has left the internet stunned by mimicking human speech. A video of the crow saying "kaka, kaka, kaka" has gone viral, capturing the attention of social media users worldwide.

The story begins with Tanuja Mukne, a local woman from Wada Taluk, who found the injured crow in her garden three years ago. After nursing it back to health over 15 days, Mukne and her family took the crow in as a pet. To everyone’s surprise, the bird started imitating human words and phrases.

Over time, the crow not only learned to say "Papa," but also "Kaka," "Baba," and "Mummy," sounding surprisingly like a human voice. This incredible development has made the crow a local celebrity in the village, drawing curious onlookers and animal experts to witness the phenomenon.

The viral video was shared widely across platforms like Instagram, X, and LinkedIn. The video shows the bird clearly speaking in Marathi, astonishing viewers with its ability to mimic human speech.

Watch the video:

Social Media Reacts

The video has gone viral, crossing millions of views, and has sparked a wide range of reactions.

Some netizens jokingly suggested that the crow might be preparing for India’s competitive engineering exam, JEE. Others were simply amazed by the bird's ability to communicate with humans, highlighting that crows are intelligent creatures capable of imitating sounds with proper training.

Here are some of the comments: