Couple Out On Pizza Date Jumps Off 2nd Floor To Escape 'Moral Policing' By Right-Wing Goons In UP | Image: X

Shahjahanpur: A young couple were forced to jump off the second floor of an eatery allegedly to escape harassment and "moral policing" by members of a local right-wing organisation.

The incident took place on Saturday evening at a popular pizza cafe near Bareilly Morh, under the jurisdiction of the Kant police station. Both individuals sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Interrogated Over Caste

According to police sources and eyewitness accounts, the couple had visited the cafe for a meal and had just ordered instant noodles. Their outing was shortened when a group of men, reportedly members of a local Hindu outfit, entered the premises and began approaching them.

The group allegedly started questioning the duo about their relationship and their presence at the cafe. The situation turned more serious when the harassers reportedly demanded to know the caste of the man and the woman.

Despite the couple confirming they were both Hindus, the group did not relent.

"The couple panicked when the group started filming them on their mobile phones," a police source stated. "Fearing a public scandal or physical assault, they felt trapped."

The Escape

Trapped on the second floor with the group blocking the exit, the young man reportedly grew desperate. He allegedly pulled out a window bar and jumped from the second floor. The young man (21) and his partner (19) sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The fall left both with multiple fractures and internal injuries. Visuals from the scene after the incident showed the cafe’s staff and management fleeing the spot, leaving the establishment locked as police arrived.

Police Investigation

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that a team reached the spot immediately after receiving information.