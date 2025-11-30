‘Her Father's Hard-Earned Money’: UP Groom Rejects ₹31 Lakh Dowry, Wins Hearts | WATCH

Muzaffarnagar: A groom has earned widespread praise across the internet for refusing to accept a dowry of ₹31 lakh offered by the family of his bride in Uttar Pradesh. The heartwarming gesture by the groom turned heads in Muzaffarnagar district during the tilak ceremony.

A viral video of the ceremony showed the 26-year-old groom named Awadhesh Kumar Rana folding his hands before the bride's family and humbly refusing to accept the money presented to him on a golden plate. He said, “I have no right to take this. This is the bride’s father’s hard-earned money. I cannot accept it."

Stunning the guests, Rana proceeded on to accept a ‘shagun’ of just ₹1.

The groom's goodwill was acknowledged by the guests, who broke into an applause and cheered for the groom. The groom's family were seen supporting his decision.

Advertisement

‘Practice Of Dowry Should Be Stopped'

Speaking to ANI, Awadhesh Kumar Rana said, “The practice of dowry should be stopped."

He stated that when the bride's family came to see him, he said that he will take ₹1 as dowry. “But when we reached the wedding venue, they brought ₹31 lakh as dowry. So, we refused to take it. We said that we don't want money," the groom said. He added that the decision was taken by his whole family.

Advertisement

Reiterating his statement to completely shun the practice of dowry, Rana said, “If someone gives you ₹10 lakh, ₹20 lakh, ₹30 lakh, your house will not run on that. You will have to run it with your hard work. So make yourself strong."

WATCH VIDEO