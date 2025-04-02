Man’s Risky Stunt to Board Moving Train With His Dog Ends in a Heartbreak | VIDEO

The video shows the dog falling onto the tracks, causing panic among bystanders. | Image: Republic

Viral Video: People nowadays are always trying to perform risky stunts and engage in unusual activities without considering the consequences. One Such heart-wrenching video has gone viral, showing a man attempting to board a moving train with his pet dog, putting both his life and the dog’s life in danger.

The video, shared on X, shows a man in a blue t-shirt trying to board the train while holding his dog. Unfortunately, he fails to get on, and the dog falls onto the train tracks, causing panic among onlookers.

In the video, the man can be seen desperately trying to climb the train stairs, but in the process, the dog falls onto the tracks. Passengers around him rush to the train tracks, searching for the dog, but it’s unclear if they find it. The crowd is seen shouting at the man, urging him to call the railway staff for help, while some even try to stop the train.

The video ends without confirming whether the dog is safe or not, leaving viewers worried about its fate.

Netizens React with Anger

As the video quickly went viral, gaining over a million views, people flooded the comments with anger and concern, asking if the dog was safe. Many viewers were frustrated with the man's reckless actions and were eager to know what happened to the dog.

One user asked, "Oh my God, did the dog survive? What kind of people are they?"

Another user sadly wrote, "I feel so bad after watching this video. I hope the dog is okay."

A third user angrily commented, “Can we call him a murderer? ”

A fourth user wrote, "This is disgusting. He should be punished."