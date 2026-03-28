'Useless Fellow...Don't Have Any Shame': Bengaluru Professor Suspended Over Calling Student 'Terrorist' In Classroom | VIDEO

Bengaluru: A shocking video has surfaced that has set social media ablaze, after a professor was caught on camera allegedly calling a Muslim student a "terrorist" during a live classroom session in the prestigious PES University in Bengaluru.

The incident, which took place on March 24 at the Banashankari campus, has triggered widespread outrage and led to the immediate suspension of the faculty member.

The Viral Confrontation

The footage, recorded by a fellow student and shared thousands of times on X and Instagram, captures Dr Muralidhar Deshpande, an adjunct professor in the Commerce department, in a heated exchange.

In the video, Deshpande is heard shouting at a student identified as Affan, "You’re a terrorist... kya khake aate ho? (What do you eat before coming?). I thought I would be very calm today. Sharam nahi aati? (Don't you have any shame?) Useless fellow."

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According to students present in the class, the professor allegedly used the slur "terrorist" at least 13 times.

Witnesses also claim he made further inflammatory remarks, including, "Iran war happened because of people like you," and “Trump will take you away.”

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The verbal abuse reportedly began after a minor disagreement regarding classroom discipline, which quickly spiralled into communal targeting.

University Response and Suspension

As the video drew sharp criticism from the public and political circles, PES University Chancellor confirmed that the management had taken swift action.

Confirming the suspension, PES University Chancellor Jawahar Doreswamy stated that the institution has a zero-tolerance policy toward such behaviour.

"We have CCTV in every classroom and have directed our technical team to authenticate the video. We have immediately placed the faculty member under suspension, and a disciplinary committee will examine the evidence," Doreswamy said.

The university has also tasked its technical team with authenticating the classroom CCTV footage and the mobile recording to ensure a transparent probe.

Student Protests

On Saturday morning, members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) staged a protest at the university gates, demanding the professor’s permanent termination and the filing of a criminal case.

A non-cognizable report (NCR) has been registered at the Giri Nagar police station. While the student has not yet filed a formal FIR, police officials have stated they are in touch with both the university and the victim’s family.