Bengaluru Shocker: 'Wrong Man' Kidnapped in Broad Daylight, Released Midway

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a youth was abducted in broad daylight by three men, only to be released midway after the accused realised they had picked up the wrong person in Bengaluru.

The incident took place near Nagarahole Circle in the Byadarahalli area, where the victim, identified as Sharath, was having tea with a friend at a roadside stall.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged at the Byadarahalli Police Station, and an FIR has been registered, and police have launched a search operation to trace the accused.

Victim Targeted Due to Mistaken Identity

The accused were reportedly searching for another individual named Nata, and mistaking Sharath for their intended target, they assaulted him and forcibly pushed him into an auto-rickshaw before fleeing.

Advertisement

Despite repeatedly telling the kidnappers that they had the wrong person, Sharath’s pleas were reportedly ignored during the initial stages of the abduction.

The attackers continued to drive away with him, believing they had captured their intended target.

Advertisement

However, during the course of the abduction, the accused checked Sharath’s phone and realised their mistake.

Upon confirming that he was not the person they were looking for, they released him midway and fled the scene.