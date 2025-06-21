'Utter Joblessness': Internet Outraged As Men Hurl Stones At Grazing Animal In Forest

Viral Video: A viral video allegedly from Maharashtra has triggered outrage online after it captured a group of men throwing stones at an animal in the middle of a forest. The disturbing clip has sparked widespread anger, with netizens slamming the group for their "utter joblessness" and lack of respect for wildlife.

Innocent Animal Ran For Life

Clips of human-animal encounters frequently circulate on social media, but this one stands out for all the wrong reasons. The video highlights how deliberate human interference can provoke harmless animals, potentially leading to conflict and harm on both sides.

In the viral footage, a group of youngsters is seen in a forested area where they start pelting stones at a donkey that was peacefully grazing and disturbing no one. They continue chasing the animal until it is forced to run for its life, only to eventually return and retaliate.

Netizens React to Utter Disrespect Toward Animals

Netizens were quick to call out the disrespect and cruelty displayed in the video. Many pointed out how the same individuals would have rushed to record the animal’s reaction had it attacked, playing the victim in front of cameras.

Several users stressed that animals, when not provoked, tend to stay in their zone and do not pose harm to humans. The comment section of the video, which has now garnered nearly 15.3k views, has become a hotbed of criticism and condemnation toward the group involved.