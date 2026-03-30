Varanasi Horror-Themed Restaurant Goes Viral: Diners Scream As Ghost Waiters Serve Food | WATCH

Varanasi: A new type of "spirit" is drawing massive crowds as Kankal Horror Restaurant & Cafe, located in the Chetganj area of Varanasi, has become an overnight internet sensation after videos of its bone-chilling dining experience went viral across Instagram and YouTube.

For those tired of traditional candlelight dinners, this cafe offers a frightful alternative. From the moment diners step inside, they are plunged into a world of darkness, eerie fog, and macabre decor that feels more like a haunted house than a traditional eatery.

A Menu Served with a Side of Screams

The restaurant’s USP (Unique Selling Proposition) is its staff, or rather, its ghosts.

Performers dressed in tattered shrouds, skeleton masks, and glowing contact lenses serve everything from pizzas to mocktails.

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In the viral clip that has amassed millions of views, a group of young women can be seen sitting at a table decorated with human skull props.

As they wait for their order, a ghostly server creeps up from behind, silently placing their dishes on the table.

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The real chaos begins when the "ghost" extends a skeletal hand for a handshake, causing the diners to erupt into genuine screams of terror, with one woman even seen breaking into tears as her friends record the ordeal on their phones.

The Aesthetic: Skeletons and Spooks

The interior of Kankal is designed to keep guests on edge by using dim lighting. The space is primarily lit by flickering red and green neon, creating deep shadows.

Also using macabre Props, which are full-size skeletons hanging from the walls, and tables are often set with "bloody" handprints or bone-themed cutlery.

The waiters don't just wear costumes; they move with the jerky, unsettling motions of horror movie villains, sometimes brandishing machete props to heighten the tension.

Divided Reactions Online

While the restaurant is a hit with Gen-Z and thrill-seekers, the internet remains divided.

Some users have praised the creativity, with one user stating, "Finally, something different in Banaras!"

Another user stated, “Who can enjoy a meal while being chased by a ghost?”

A third user asked, “I would lose my appetite the second I saw a skeleton near my soup.”

The fourth user commented, “If someone comes here to eat alone, they might lose their appetite."

A fifth user asked for the location in Varanasi, saying they wanted to visit.

A sixth user said, “Did these people come to eat or to die of fright?"

A seventh user suggested, “Bro, use more original stuff for more fun."