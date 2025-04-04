Veteran Actor Manoj Kumar’s Heartwarming Photo with PM Modi Goes Viral

Actor and film director Manoj Kumar, renowned for his iconic patriotic films, passed away today at the age of 87 in Mumbai. He breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Following the news of his passing, heartfelt tributes began pouring in from fans, celebrities, and political leaders across social media, mourning the loss of a true legend in Indian cinema.

Unseen photos of Manoj Kumar, also known as Bharat Kumar, are going viral online. One of them, showing the actor with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has caught attention, bringing back memories of his lasting impact.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences, mourning the loss of the iconic Bollywood actor and filmmaker.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films," PM Modi said in a post on X sharing an old image with the actor.

"Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief," he added.

His son, Kunal Goswami, told ANI, “…He has had health-related issues for a long time. It’s the grace of the god that he bid adieu to this world peacefully. His cremation will take place tomorrow…”

Akshay Kumar shared via X, “I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti.”