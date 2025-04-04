Legendary Actor Manoj Kumar, Aka Bharat Kumar, Dies: His Famous Films and Dialogues

Indian actor Manoj Kumar, known for his patriotic roles, passed away at 87. | Image: X

Manoj Kumar, the veteran actor and director passed away at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

The legendary Bollywood actor, known as ‘Bharat Kumar’ for his patriotic films was honored with some of the highest awards, including the prestigious Padma Shri and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, for his immense contributions to Indian cinema.

Born as Harikrishna Goswami in 1937, Manoj Kumar made a lasting impact on Hindi cinema as both an actor and director. Known for his roles as a patriotic hero, he earned the iconic title of ‘MR. Bharat’ His powerful performances and charismatic presence on screen became unforgettable. Some of his other popular films include Patthar Ke Sanam, Shor, Sanyasi, and Roti Kapda Aur Makan.

Top 10 Iconic Movies of Manoj Kumar

Manoj Kumar's legacy in Indian cinema includes many unforgettable films. Here are his top 10 movies:

1. Upkar (1967)

2. Purab Aur Paschim (1971)

3. Rakhwala (1971)

4. Punarjanma (1972)

5. Bahadur (1971)

6. Himalaya Ki God Mein (1965)

7. Waqt Ka Badshah (1989)

8. Kanyadaan (1968)

9. Shor (1972)

10. Kati Patang (1971)

Remembering Manoj Kumar's Iconic Dialogues

Manoj Kumar’s powerful dialogues have left a lasting impact, continuing to echo in the hearts of his fans. Here are some of his most unforgettable lines:

1. "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" (Upkar, 1967)

2. "Mera Bharat Mahan" (Upkar, 1967)

3. "Zindagi ka asli maza toh apne desh ki seva mein hai" (Purab Aur Paschim, 1971)

4. "Mera Bharat Mahan, Aur Mera Bharat Mahan Hai" (Purab Aur Paschim, 1971)

5. "Desh bhakti mein hi sachcha sukoon hai" (Rakhwala, 1971)

6. "Agar hum apne desh ke liye kuch karen, toh wohi asli safalta hai" (Punarjanma, 1972)

7. "Duniya mein sabse bada dharma hai apne desh ke liye pyaar" (Bahadur, 1971)

8. "Koi bhi mushkil ho, desh ke liye ladna zaroori hai" (Waqt Ka Badshah, 1989)

9. "Jahan pyaar hai, wahan Bharat hai" (Kanyadaan, 1968)

10. "Mujhe apne desh par garv hai, kyunki yeh meri dharti hai" (Himalaya Ki God Mein, 1965)

Awards and Recognitions