Video: CCTV Captures 'Water Explosion' after Compound Wall Crashes Down in Mangalore

Mangalore: A large compound wall collapsed near Suvarna Lane in Kankanady, Mangalore, on Saturday following heavy rainfall, triggering panic in the area. The incident, which occurred at 4:30 in the evening was caught on CCTV and showed the wall crashing down suddenly onto the road.

The footage begins quietly, showing a normal scene near Suvarna Lane. However, in the background, the compound wall on the opposite side of the road can be seen slowly falling down. Seconds later, it collapsed on the ground with a loud crash.

The moment it hit the ground, a powerful gush of water burst from behind it, adding to the impact. At the same time, the wall also took down an electric pole which snapped in half, snapped in half, creating a short circuit, resembling a “water explosion”.

The compound where this shocking scene was recorded also suffered some damage as the metal gate, unable to withstand the force, was torn off its hinges. The intensity of the explosion can be gauged from the second camera at a different angle, which shows that the water reached the door of the neighbouring compound.

The road was empty when this incident occurred and no passersby or vehicles were caught in the collapse. Zero injuries or casualties have been reported.