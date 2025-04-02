Video of Akash Ambani Participating in Ritual Sewa at Tirupati Balaji Goes Viral | Image: Instagram

Tirupati: Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani on Wednesday visited the sacred Tirupati Balaji Temple, also known as Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple or Tirumala Temple, to seek divine blessings.

Dressed in traditional attire—mel vastram and pachcha kattu, Ambani participated in seva during the VIP break and fulfilled his vows at the temple.

After offering prayers, he received Veda Ashirvachanam from Vedic scholars at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Following the darshan, temple officials presented Srivari Theertha Prasadam and a silk shawl to Ambani as a token of divine blessings.

After visiting the temple, Ambani visited the Goshala in Tirumala, where he performed special prayers for cows and offered them fodder.

He also received blessings from the temple elephants, showcasing his deep devotion to Hindu traditions.

During his visit, Ambani interacted with locals and photographers, making his presence felt among the devotees.

Ambani Family's Devotion to Hindu Temples

The Ambani family is known for following Hindu traditions and making frequent visits to religious sites. In February, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, attended the Mahakumbh Mela and took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

He was accompanied by his mother, Kokilaben Ambani, as well as other family members, including his sons Akash and Anant, daughters-in-law Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, and sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari.

Earlier, Akash Ambani was spotted visiting Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple and the Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, his brother Anant Ambani is currently undertaking a pilgrimage from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple.