Video of Altercation Between Indian Tourists and Embassy Officials in Rome Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of Indian tourists getting into a verbal altercation with embassy officials in Rome, Italy is currently doing the rounds on social media.

According to the man making the video, he and his friends were taking videos on the street right outside the Indian Embassy in Rome, when a few officials from the Embassy came out and asked them to stop the recording and delete the videos they had already taken.

When the tourists refused, the situation escalated and the two groups got into a verbal spat. During the encounter, the official is seen attempting to physically intervene and stop the recording, leading to a heated exchange between the two parties.

The party making the video alleged that the officials had essentially bullied him and his friends and even held a few of them by force inside the embassy. One of them who managed to escape questioned the behaviour of the embassy officials that he described as ‘hooliganism’.

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The incident, as expected, has sparked off a debate online. Many of the comments criticized the aggressive behaviour of the embassy officials with one user commenting, “See the audacity who has given him the authority to speak and behave like this,” while another wrote, “Attitude of govt employees who misuse the powers.”

However, some of the netizens also questioned why were the tourists filming videos outside the embassy pointing out how it can be a breach of security protocol to take videos outside highly secured places like embassies in foreign land. One user wrote, “Before criticism of the officer, it will be better to take a deep breath and get to know the whole story. There definitely is a preface to this. Embassy is there to help and not meet unreasonable or impossible demands or requirements,” while another commented, “Indian embassy is not your mother in law house lil bro to record ,he is playing victim card instead of explaining matters.”