Video Of Car Falls Into Pothole After Heavy Waterlogging In Patna Goes Viral | Watch

Viral News: The incident took place in Patna, Bihar, on Friday evening (September 19), where a black Scorpio-N SUV carrying five passengers plunged into a deep, waterlogged pothole near the New Market area.

The vehicle's wheels and underbody were drenched in mud, surrounded by the rainwater, while onlookers watched the incident from the sidelines. The unevenly damaged surface around the crater highlighted the area's neglected road repairs. According to the reports, all passengers were safely rescued and remain unhurt.

What did the owner say?

The car's owner, Nitu Singh Choubey, said the incident had turned fatal. “Everyone has been contacted. We spoke with the DM. This is a conspiracy to defame the government during the election period. This is all BUIDCO's fault. They created a pothole on the road and left it for 20 days. It's the rainy season. 5 people fell into it. If someone had lost their life, then who would take responsibility?" as per the official media outlet video.

She further claimed that the safety measures highlighted implementation to alert commuters and said, "There was no barricade. Even after my car fell, another person fell off his bike in the same pothole. Locals say someone or the other falls in this pothole every day."

