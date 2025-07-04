Video Of Woman Enjoying Self-Heating Bento Box On Japan’s Bullet Train Goes Viral, Netizens Say They Want Them Too

Viral Video: Eating food while travelling is often enjoyable, as it helps us to connect with the environment and allows for a new sensory experience. There are many travellers who are very particular about their food as they plan their journeys. Amid this, a video has surfaced showing a woman travelling in Japan and enjoying food in a self-heating bento box, has gone viral on social media.

Woman Enjoying Self-Heating Bento Box On Japan’s Bullet Train

The video was shared by a Canadian CEO, Tina Lee. Tina showed off the different bento boxes that she got for her family’s journey on board a bullet train, which she purchased from a stand next to the ticket booth at Tokyo Station. She noted that they contained food freshly prepared on the morning of their trip. She bought three of the boxes shaped like the iconic train itself for her kids.

Interestingly, Tina chose Ekiben boxes, items that come with self-heating feature to keep the food warm and fresh.

In the video, she says, “I can already feel the heat coming out”. She was fascinated by how the food was warm without the need for a microwave. “I love this technology”, she said.

As the video proceeded, she also revealed what was inside her Katsu Chicken Bento Box. Despite the crispy chicken, it contains ketchup rice with egg and tomato sauce.

The video has gone on social media and attracted multiple users online who showed their reactions in the comment section.

Netizens React

One user said, “Wow, wish we had some of that technology at home!” Another user added, "Oh wow, this is so cute, love it!"

"Oh, how adorable!!! Looks so yummy, too!" a third user commented.

"As a train fanatic, this is so cute!!!" another added.

"OMG, these are easily marketable here. Especially the self-heating ones."

"I like it and I'm 57. That is so cool!!"