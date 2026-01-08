Video Shows 72-Year-Old BJP MLA Touching Feet Of Jyotiraditya Scindia's 30-Year-Old Son

Shivpuri: A viral video from a public event in Madhya Pradesh has raised questions over power hierarchy in politics. The video showed 72-year-old BJP MLA Devendra Jain touching the feet of Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia's 30-year-old son, Mahanaaryaman Scindia, drawing sharp reactions from social media users who questioned whether lineage outweighs seniority and experience in politics.

In the video, Scindia was seen offering a piece of cake to Jain. Thereafter, the MLA folded his hands and bent down to touch Mahanaaryaman Scindia's feet. Scindia then appeared to hug the elderly MLA. The video is from the 69th National School Games, which was held at the Shivpuri District Stadium. The event coincided with Jain's birthday, and hence, people celebrated hhis birthday by cutting a cake at the sports event.

The video garnered backlash on social media, with an X user saying, “Experience lies in age, but self-respect has retired with age. This is not politics, it's a live demo of the culture of the 'darbar sanskriti'. In a party where lineage is valued more than positions, principles touch feet and questions disappear.”

Another claimed that the MLA is touching the feet of the “child” only because of political sycophancy. A netizen noted, "The boy is also letting him touch his feet."

