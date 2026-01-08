'Oh The Distraught, Oh The Fear ': BJP Trolls Mamata Banerjee As She Drops All Her Work To Guard I-PAC Office Amid ED Raids | Image: X

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trolled West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and responded to the allegations levelled by her against BJP leaders amid Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at multiple locations in Kolkata, including the premises of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Chief Pratik Jain. In a post on X, BJP said it is “necessary” to place certain facts on record, based on information officially stated by the Enforcement Directorate.

Sharing a video of Mamata Banerjee rushing to Jain's residence after apparently leaving all her works, BJP tweeted, “Oh, the distraught. Oh, the fear. Oh, the worry.”

‘Deeper Conspiracy’: BJP

BJP claimed that a sitting Chief Minister rushing to the raid spot, “looking clueless and breathless”, raises “disturbing” questions. The party added that Banerjee went to Jain's residence to collect party documents and hard disks, adding that this “is not damage control; it indicates a deeper conspiracy.”

BJP further asked, “If there is nothing to hide in West Bengal, why would a Chief Minister scramble to secure files from an official investigation site? And that too, from a private organization's office?”

It added, “This behaviour speaks volumes about what may be buried in those documents and the scale at which anti-national and corrupt activities could be operating under the political protection of Trinamool Congress. The truth cannot be hidden forever. One day, the nation will know. Bengal is witnessing everything and will vote for the BJP."

What Did Mamata Banerjee Say?

CM Mamata Banerjee accused Home Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating the ED operation. Addressing the media present outside Jain's residence, the Chief Minister asked, “Is it the duty of the ED and Amit Shah to collect the part's hard disk and candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents.”

The Chief Minister further alleged that the proceeds of coal scam was utilised by BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Suvendu Adhikari and Jagannath Sarkar. Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the proceeds of the scam was used by TMC for Goa elections.

BJP's Response

The BJP took note of the statements made by CM Banerjee and responded, “According to the Enforcement Directorate, the searches evidence-based and are being carried out in connection with the illegal coal smuggling case.” The party added, “The ED has stated that searches are currently underway at 10 locations, 6 in West Bengal and 4 in Delhi. As per the agency, the premises being covered are linked to the generation of illegal cash, hawala transactions, and other proceeds of crime arising from the said case.”

No Office Of Political Party Searched: BJP

The BJP also said that, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), no office of any political party has been searched as part of the action. BJP added, “The agency has also stated that the searches have no linkage with any election and are part of its routine and continuing crackdown on money laundering.”

Quoting ED, BJP claimed that the searches are being conducted strictly in accordance with established legal procedures and safeguards as mandated under the law.

It added, "The Bharatiya Janata Party, West Bengal, reiterates its consistent and principled position that law enforcement agencies must be allowed to function independently, professionally, and without political interference. The law must be permitted to take its own course, guided solely by facts and evidence.

Any attempt to politicise lawful investigative processes or to undermine constitutional authorities only weakens public trust in institutions and the rule of law."

CM Obstructed Investigation: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that Mamata Banerjee obstructed its investigation. The ED said in a statement, “Proceedings were being conducted in a peaceful and professional manner, till the arrival of West Bengal Chief Minister, Ms. Mamata Baneerjee along with large number of police officials. Ms. Banerjee entered the residential premises of Prateek Jain, and took away key evidences including physical documents and electronic devices.”

“The CM's convoy then proceeded to I-PAC's office premises, from where Ms. Banerjee, her aides, and the state police personnel forcibly removed physical documents and electronic evidences. [This] resulted in obstruction in ongoing investigation and proceedings under the PMLA,” the probe agency said.