Video Shows Penguin Leaps Onto Tourist Boat to Escape Seal in Real-Life Action Scene | Watch

Viral Video: In what looked like a scene straight out of an animated movie, a penguin made a daring leap of faith, and survival, by jumping onto a moving tourist boat to escape a chasing seal. The heart-pounding moment, caught on video, has quickly gone viral for its raw display of nature's drama and the bird's shocking agility.

How The White Winter Fairy Flapped Onto The Boat

The viral clip, allegedly recorded near the Antarctic Peninsula, shows a group of tourists on a Zodiac boat gasping in awe as a lone penguin sped through icy waters, to escape a seal. Just when it seemed the predator might win, the penguin launched itself out of the water and landed right onto the boat, sparking cheers and disbelief among the onlookers.

"He just jumped in like he had a ticket!" one tourist can be heard exclaiming, their voice a mix of laughter and shock.

After a few moments of frantic waddling and checking if the coast or rather, the ocean was clear, the penguin eventually leapt back into the water and swam off safely, leaving both tourists and viewers stunned by its perfectly-timed escape.

Netizens Going “Aww” Over The Survival Clip

The clip has racked up 126.7K views, with social media sarcastically joking, “Poor seal starving to death now.” The penguin may have taught us "When you’re done being food, then start being iconic."