‘We The People Of India, Not Hindu Or Muslim…': Himachal Student’s Powerful Parliament Speech Goes Viral | WATCH

A powerful speech by a student from Himachal Pradesh is gaining widespread praise online after she delivered a moving address inside the Parliament, reminding the nation what truly defines Dr B. R. Ambedkar’s legacy.

Ananya Negi, representing the Ministry of Youth Affairs, used the platform not just to speak, but to question, reflect and challenge how India remembers its constitutional values today.

Instead of limiting her speech to praise, Ananya focused on a deeper idea, that remembering Dr Ambedkar is easy, but understanding his struggle and vision is far more difficult.

She highlighted how Ambedkar’s life was shaped by discrimination, yet he went on to build a Constitution rooted in dignity, equality and justice for all.

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“Imagine a child standing outside the classroom, not because he didn’t want to study, but because society decided he didn’t deserve to… That child was Dr B.R. Ambedkar," she said.

‘We the people of India’ Takes Centre Stage

At the heart of her speech was a reminder of the Constitution’s core idea, unity beyond identity.

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She emphasised that India was never meant to be divided by labels, but united by a shared identity.

“We the people of India, not we the Hindu, we the Muslim, we the Punjabi, we the Sikh, we the Tamil… we the people of India.”

The line resonated strongly with the audience, capturing the essence of constitutional unity.

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Ananya’s speech didn’t just look at the past; it directly addressed the present.

Further, she spoke about how divisions based on caste, religion, language and identity continue to exist, questioning whether the real threat is diversity or the mindset that prevents unity.

“Do we remember that he fought against a system that denied him dignity, denied him water, denied him education… and still chose to build a nation where people would live with dignity?,”she added.

A vision of India beyond differences

She also painted a picture of what India should strive to be, a country where diversity becomes strength, not division.

She stressed that the goal is not just coexistence, but contribution and collective progress.

“An India where people from different regions, backgrounds and languages come together not just to compete, but to contribute… not just to coexist, but to stand for something larger than themselves,”she stated.

Ending on a powerful note

She concluded her speech with stirring lines by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, adding emotional weight to her message.

“Kadam milaakar chalna hoga…”