Viral AI Video Takes Dig at Mumbaikars' Pitiful Situation Amid Clogged Streets Due to Heavy Rainfall

Viral News: After Mumbai rain havoc, trollers have now started taking help of AI to put out their frustration loud and clear in a unique way. This Monsoon, Mumbaikars vividly expressed the severity of the monsoon season in Mumbai through an AI video by artistically depicting a submerged car emerging out as a Hydrofoil vehicle, driving over the overflowing drainage water.

Video clearly illustrated how deep the flooding waters are, capable of submerging almost an entire vehicle. The video throws light on the helplessness of Mumbai residents while raising concerns about the inadequate drainage system of the city.

Viral video clearly describes the urgency of prioritizing safety measures amid the heavily flooded areas. The video quickly gained traction resonating with many social media users wasted no time to take a dig on the existing system through witty sarcasm.

One user commented “New metro service in New India'. Another wrote ”Even Bengaluru, Hyderabad and other big cities need it".

Viral AI Video on Mumbai Rains

Almost every year BMC is trolled over their low quality management system and their inability to provide Mumbaikars with the basic facility of hygienic and drainage free roads in the financial capital. Each year around this time, taxpayers complain about how they get cheated by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and how their tax money gets wasted. This prompted the social media users to take a dig on the existing planning of the Urban Development.

Viral AI Image of Submarine

The viral video is for a humor attracted attention towards the severity of flooding disasters during Mumbai monsoons.

The internet has been filled with trolls and memes about the deteriorating conditions of waterlogged streets of Mumbai with netizens mocking the failed system under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)and the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority.