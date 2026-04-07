Viral 'IIT Baba' Abhay Singh Reveals He Is Married | Who Is The Bride, How Did They Meet? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Jhajjar: The viral 'IIT Baba' has once again become the talk of the town, this time by tying the knots with a Bengaluru-based engineer. Abhay Singh, the engineer-turned baba, has revealed that he got married on February 15 on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

IIT Baba got married at Aghanjar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh on February 15, however, the wedding was not in public knowledge till now. The matter came to light when Abhay took his bride to his hometown in Haryana's Jhajjar district to meet his parents.

Who's The Bride?

The name of the bride is Pratika, who is an engineer. She hails from Bengaluru, Karnataka.

How Did They Meet?

IIT Baba met Pratika at spiritual guru Sadhguru's ashram in Coimbatore about a year ago.

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Who Is IIT Baba?

‘IIT Baba’ Abhay Singh is a former aerospace engineer whose journey from academia to asceticism fascinated visitors at the 2025 Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj.

Born in Haryana, Abhay studied aerospace engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B).

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Abhay Singh was working at a corporate company in Canada, earning Rs 36 lakh per annum, when he was struggling with depression. Dealing with existential crisis and searching for the meaning of life, Abhay left his corporate job and embraced path to spirituality.