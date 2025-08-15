Viral 'Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack' - The Truth Revealed

Viral News: A viral video has been making the rounds on the internet, showing an orca brutally turning against its trainer, named Jessica Radcliffe. However, amid the buzz comes the truth, there have been a lot of pieces missing from this story.

According to the viral video, it shows a 23-year-old marine trainer being killed by an orca at Pacific Blue Marine Park. The clip claims she died ten minutes after being rescued by the staff. But how much of this is true?

What are Orcas?

Orcas, also known as killer whales, have been involved in several fatal incidents in the past. One such case is that of Tilikum, an infamous male orca who spent most of his life in captivity and was involved in the deaths of three people. Among them was the tragic incident of Keltie Byrne, who slipped into a pool and was fatally drowned by an orca an event described as “forcible submersion by orca.” Despite the staff’s consistent efforts, they failed to save her, leading to the closure of Sealand of the Pacific.

The Truth About the "Jessica Radcliffe" Orca Attack

Despite these past cases, many reports suggest there are no official records, news articles, or marine park statements about the alleged Jessica Radcliffe incident. Fact-check sources such as Vocal Media and Kenya’s The Star have pointed out that the voices in the viral video appear to be generated by artificial intelligence. Additionally, there is no trace of a marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe in any official records.

Experts claim the video plays into the long-standing fear of orcas, which are often portrayed as ferocious especially in captivity. This incident also highlights the growing role of AI in spreading misinformation and the importance of thinking twice before hitting the share button. The next viral tragedy may not be a tragedy at all, but rather a manufactured event causing unnecessary panic among the public.

How the internet reacts

Ironically, many users turned to AI for fact-checking, while others refuted the content, clearly identifying it as AI-generated video.