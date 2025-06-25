‘Viral Lip Queen’: Spanish Influencer Spends Rs 39 Lakhs for World’s Biggest Lips

Biggest Lips In The World: In Majorca, Spain, a social media influencer named Vienna Wurstel has gone viral for her obsession with lip fillers and plastic surgeries. She claims to have the largest lips in the world and has already spent more than Rs 1.3 crore on cosmetic procedures, despite facing widespread criticism online and in public.

In a time where going viral is the new currency of fame, Vienna is willing to go to any length, quite literally. Her lips, now famously compared to "fat, round momos" by online trolls, have become her signature and her statement. The negative comments don’t bother her. In fact, they fuel her ambition. “I won’t give up here,” she says defiantly. “I want to do even more.”

The Price of Attention: Over Rs 1.3 Crore on Beauty Surgeries

Vienna’s transformation began at 18, when she had her first cosmetic procedure. Fast forward to today, and she’s spent more than $160,000 (around Rs 1.3 crore) on her body, of which a whopping £37,000 (roughly Rs 39 lakh) was just on her lips. From breast enlargements and a Brazilian butt lift to cheek, chin, eye, and lip implants, she’s had it all.

And the obsession isn’t slowing down. Vienna frequently travels from Majorca to Frankfurt, sometimes weekly, just to keep up with her lip filler sessions. “Sometimes weekly, or every two to four weeks. I want to be noticed to be extreme,” she admits.

Love, Hate, and Lip Fillers

Despite being mocked mercilessly online and in public, Vienna remains unfazed. Some critics even suggest her surgeon should be “punished,” while others bluntly say she looks “horrible.” But she refuses to let hate control her image. Even when her enormous lips make eating, speaking, or breathing a challenge, she stays committed to her look. “I’m making the version of myself I want to see,” she explains. “No matter what anyone says.”

What Keeps Her Going?