CCTV Shows Thief Breaking Into Beer Bar Through Tiny Window, Stealing Rs 25,000 In Nagpur

The thief, identified as Sheikh Raja, also admitted to other crimes. | Image: X

Nagpur: In a bizarre video which has gone viral online, a CCTV camera captured a video in which a thief entered a beer shop through the grill of the counter and stole 25,000 rupees. The robbery took place at Ramashree Beer Bar on June 6 in Nagpur, where the accused, identified as Sheikh Raja alias Sheikh Baba, entered the shop through a narrow opening in the iron mesh over the counter. CCTV footage shows that the man broke in around midnight and stole 25,000 rupees in cash.

What grabbed the internet’s attention was his extreme flexibility. The footage showed the man bending his body easily and moving through the tiny window space something not many people can do.

In the video he expertly maneuvers his body through the narrow gap. First, he placed his legs in the opening. Following this, he squeezed his torso and head through and slid inside, making his actions seem effortless.

Contortionist Arrested

When the bar owner reviewed the CCTV footage, he spotted a young man squeezing through a small gap above the counter and making off with the cash stored there.

Acting promptly on the evidence, officers from the Wathoda Police tracked down and arrested Sheikh Raja. During interrogation, he not only admitted to stealing from the bar but also admitted to stealing some two wheelers from Amravati. The police are now looking into his possible connections to those thefts and checking if there are any other cases tied to him.

The accused has been arrested and investigations are underway as the authorities believe that his flexibility helped him commit several such crimes without being noticed until now.

Netizens React ‘He Broke Physics!’

Social media users were left in awe at the man’s flexibility. Here are some comments:

One user said “The entire rat community is scared after seeing this Moral: Being thin has many benefits.”

Another added, “He didn’t break the door… he broke physics.”

One concerned user stated “Please don't give ideas to other people.”