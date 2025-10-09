Victory Served Hot! Menu Roasting Pakistan Emerges Online, Serves Up Spicy Strike That Wins Internet

Operation Sindoor on a Platter: In a spicy twist on the 93rd Indian Air Force Day celebrations, a dinner menu brutally roasting Pakistan surfaced online on October 8. The viral menu card, which became an instant hit on the internet, had dishes named after all the key Pakistani terror hotbeds which were successfully turned into dust and debris during Operation Sindoor.

The creatively designed menu has ‘Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala’, ‘Rafiqui Rhara Mutton’, ‘Bholari Paneer Methi Malai’, ‘Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta’, ‘Sargodha Dal Makhani’, ‘Jacobabad Mewa Pulao’, and ‘Bahawalpur Naan’ rounding out the main course.

Balakot Tiramisu Earns the Spotlight

If the main course raised eyebrows, the dessert section sealed the deal. ‘Balakot Tiramisu’, ‘Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda’, and ‘Muridke Meetha Pan’ were served as the tastiest tribute to the valour of Indian Armed Forces.

‘Operation Sindoor to Operation Kitchen’: Netizens Add To The Creative Platter

Social media platforms soon lit up and it took no time for the menu card to catch eyeballs. Screenshots of the menu were widely shared with users calling it – ‘Operation Sindoor: Taste Edition’.

The viral menu was hailed as the most innovative way to celebrate the success of Indian armed forces. Netizens couldn’t resist adding their own cheeky twists. One user suggested the salad course be renamed ‘Paki Kachumbar’ while others proposed playful spins like Meeta Pan should be named as ‘Asim Munir Pan’, poking at the Pakistani Army Chief.