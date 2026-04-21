Viral Post: ‘Twinkle Twinkle for Rs 2.5 Lakh?’  Kindergarten Fees Spark Debate on Cost of Early Education in India

The rising cost of early education in India is once again under the spotlight after a viral post claimed that parents are being charged over Rs 2.5 lakh a year for kindergarten prompting widespread disbelief and anger online.

The controversy began when a user named Sakshi shared a post on Twitter, joking, “Rs 2.5 lakh fees for learning Twinkle Twinkle,” along with a detailed fee structure of a school. The post quickly struck a chord, with many questioning whether such high costs for pre-primary education are justified.

What the Fee Breakdown Shows

According to the viral document, the total annual expense crosses Rs 2.5 lakh. Parents are required to pay a one-time admission charge of Rs 48,000, which includes a Rs 15,000 non-refundable admission fee and a Rs 33,000 refundable caution deposit.

On top of that, the annual fee is listed at Rs 2,24,718, covering tuition, library access, and other institutional charges. However, this does not include additional expenses such as transport, uniforms, cafeteria usage, and extracurricular costs meaning the final amount parents pay could be significantly higher.

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The document also notes that most of these payments are non-refundable and must be made through formal channels like cheque, card, or online transfer.

Internet Reacts: ‘Education or Luxury?’

As the post gained traction, social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While some saw it as an example of quality education becoming a premium service, many others criticised what they called “uncontrolled fee inflation.”

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Several users pointed out that such pricing is no longer rare, especially in metro cities, where private and international schools often charge upwards of Rs 3–3.5 lakh annually even for nursery classes.

Not an Isolated Case

This is not the first time rising school costs have triggered debate. Back in 2024, investor Aviral Bhatnagar flagged a sharp jump in LKG fees in Hyderabad, claiming they had risen from Rs 2.3 lakh to Rs 3.7 lakh per year. In a widely shared post, he argued that education-not real estate-has seen the steepest inflation in recent decades, adding that school fees have increased nearly ninefold over 30 years.

From Fees to Books: Costs Keep Adding Up

Concerns over affordability have also extended beyond tuition. In Lucknow, a viral video recently highlighted the price of a single Class 5 English textbook being used at City Montessori School.

The book, part of the Burlington English series, was shown with a price tag of Rs 1,035. The video, widely shared online, questioned why a single school textbook costs significantly more than standard market rates, adding to the financial burden on parents.