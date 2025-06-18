Viral Video: American Tourists Accuse Man Filming Them at Gurugram Hotel Pool Side

Viral News: The disturbing incident at the Hotel of Gurguam, where a group of American tourists have accused an unknown man who allegedly filmed them from the hotel window while the women were sunbathing within the hotel premises.

American Tourists Accuse Man Filming Them at Gurugram Hotel

Content creators Rory and Sage are sisters who shared the video on Instagram. In the video, the man is seen standing with his phone, zooming the camera, seemingly recording the women as they are lying in the sun. The woman seems to be uncomfortable, as their mother continues to record the man in return.

The mother says in the video, “Someone is filming us and they are not being discreet.”

The video caption read, “If you're a female planning on coming to India, I wouldn't come without a bodyguard of a man. Whether you are sunbathing or fully clothed, we are finding this behaviour very common in India.”

Since then, the video has gone viral on social media and has got over 8.8 million views with 47,637 likes attracting multiple users who shared their concerns over the safety and privacy of women, especially in India.

Netizens React to Gurugram Hotel Video

One User wrote, “Please report it to the hotel, not the staff present, but some senior management and they will take action. If not, then you can even file a report with the police. This should not be taken lightly, and we need strict actions from foreigners so that they can start taking local women seriously too. It might be a hassle to talk about it, you can send them an email too.”

“As an Indian, I am mostly disgusted by these men who have zero knowledge of civic sense and privacy. Sorry, and hope you are safe and enjoyed our India,” another commented.

“This is so uncomfortable, sorry you had to deal with this,” the third user added.

“Ladies, please report him. The hotel staff will be more than helpful.”