Viral Video: Baby Monkey ‘Punch’ Wins Hearts Online After Heartwarming Hug With New Troop | WATCH | Image: X

A tiny, wide-eyed Japanese monkey named Punch has managed to make the global internet stop and collectively sigh in relief.

Born in July 2025 at the Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, Punch’s life began with a heartbreak that resonated with millions.

Rejected by his first-time mother during a gruelling summer heatwave, the 500-gram infant was left without the maternal warmth essential for a primate's survival.

In the wild, baby monkey spend their first months physically fused to their mothers, a bond that provides both emotional security and physical development.

Advertisement

The "Ora-Mama" Era

To save him, zookeepers Kosuke Shikano and Shumpei Miyakoshi stepped in with a creative, albeit unconventional, solution.

After experimenting with blankets and towels, they introduced Punch to an orange, bug-eyed IKEA orangutan plushie.

Advertisement

The bond was instantaneous. Punch didn’t just play with the toy; he adopted it as his surrogate mother, affectionately nicknamed "Ora-mama" by his growing legion of online fans.

Viral videos showed the heartbreakingly small monkey dragging the oversized plushie across his enclosure, burying his face in its fur when nervous, and sleeping soundly in its polyester arms.

He became a symbol of resilience, drawing visitors from across Japan and causing IKEA to donate dozens of spare toys to ensure he was never alone.

A Breakthrough

However, the "Internet's favourite monkey" faced his toughest challenge this month: reintegration.

On January 19, 2026, Punch was introduced to "Monkey Mountain," a troop of over 60 macaques.

Early footage was difficult to watch; the human-raised infant struggled with social cues and was often swatted away by older monkeys.

He frequently retreated to a corner to hug his plushie, leading some fans to offer to rescue him.

But nature has a way of healing. This week, zookeepers shared the update the world was waiting for: Punch has finally found his real family.

Caretakers observed a senior member of the troop finally reaching out to groom Punch, the ultimate primate gesture of trust and acceptance.

Following that milestone, a new viral video captured a "heart-melting" moment where an adult monkey wrapped Punch in a tight, protective embrace.

The Road Ahead

While Punch still keeps his "Ora-mama" nearby for the occasional nap, he is now seen playing, climbing, and causing mischief with other juveniles.

Zoo officials say his dependence on the toy is naturally fading as he learns the complex language of his own kind.