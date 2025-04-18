'Chai & Chaos': Bengaluru Man Turns Traffic Into Tea Time, Gets Arrested After Reel Goes Viral

Viral Video: A video that’s now blowing up all over social media shows a man doing something unexpected in the middle of a busy road.

In the video, he can be seen sitting calmly on a black plastic chair in the middle of Magadi Road in Bengaluru, sipping a cup of tea as if he's at a roadside cafe. But in reality, he’s surrounded by fast-moving traffic on Magadi Road.

His vibe? Relaxed and ready for Instagram, as if he’s staging the perfect "tea with traffic" moment all set up to go viral.

What Happened Next?

Well, after the video went viral, it not only got internet fame but also caught the attention of the Bengaluru City Police (BCP).

The police launched an investigation, tracked him down, and arrested him for endangering public safety.

The BCP shared a clip of the incident and his arrest on their official X handle with a warning, "Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame!!! BEWARE, BCP is watching you."

Officials confirmed that such acts are punishable offenses and reiterated that public roads are not sets for social media content.

A senior officer commented, “Lives are at stake when people pull stunts like this. It’s reckless and unacceptable.”

Netizens React

As the video went viral, users flooded the comment sections with a mix of sarcasm, frustration, and anger.

“Do we have plans to install CCTV on Sarjapura Road, where maximum road rage incidents happen?” a user said.

“Hope @BlrCityPolice and @blrcitytraffic are both watching private cars parking on public roads. Initially, it began on one side but didn’t extend to the other side too,” a second user commented.

“Please take strict action against speed riders in the streets of Basaveshwara Nagar. The parking is horrible; half of the road is gone. Pedestrians are really struggling and injuring themselves,” a third user commented.