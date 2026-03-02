Viral Video Claims To Show Tesla Vehicle Navigating Congested Indian Roads, Internet Reacts

New Delhi: A video allegedly showing a Tesla vehicle navigating congested Indian roads has surfaced on social media on Monday, garnering significant attention from internet users.

It soon went viral on social media, sparking a debate over the readiness of advanced driver-assistance systems in complex traffic environments in the country. The comments that flooded in within an hour of the clip being posted, suggested that netizens were quite amused by it.

The clip was shared on X. It appeared to have been filmed by someone seated in the vehicle, showing the interior display clearly. It showed the Tesla vehicle's central touchscreen visualisation system detecting multiple vehicles, pedestrians and two-wheelers on a busy road.

From the clip, the vehicle appears to be struggling to operate on the heavily congested road, despite relying on what seems to be Tesla Vision. Tesla Vision is the camera-based autopilot system which is expected to deliver high-definition spatial positioning, longer range visibility and the ability to identify and differentiate between objects.

The video has prompted mixed reactions online, with some users questioning how autonomous systems would adapt to India’s traffic patterns. One user commented, "Would be interested to know if it recognises a cow?" while another user wrote, "Tesla needs to go manual with driver on Indian roads."

"Needs a software upgrade to address the different demogeography of India," another comment read. There were also concerns about whether Tesla's system would be able to detect potholes on Indian roads.

The location of the video could not be detected from the clip, nor was it posted alongside. The caption accompanying the post read: “Tesla got brain migraine on Indian roads.”