PM Modi Reviews Explosive West Asia Situation in CCS Meet, Directs Measures To Protect Indians Abroad

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the rapidly evolving security situation in West Asia on Sunday, and directed all concerned authorities to take necessary steps to safeguard Indian nationals in the region and prepare evacuation measures if required.

The high-level meeting, chaired by the PM at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, assessed the fallout of the ongoing conflict following after the US-Israel jointly launched airstrikes on Iran.

Concern Over Indians In Conflict-Ridden Zones

According to a release, the Committee was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on 28 February and the subsequent escalation, including attacks in several Gulf countries. It expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region. The CCS reviewed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the region and students appearing for scheduled examinations, as well as the broader implications for regional security and economic and commercial activities.

It also expressed concern over the safety of Indian citizens residing in affected areas and instructed relevant departments to extend all possible assistance, an official statement said. “The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist Indian nationals affected by the developments. It underscored the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement said.

Ministers Assured Evacuation Plans Are Underway

Government sources indicated that evacuation plans would be activated if the situation deteriorates any further.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre is taking steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals caught in the middle of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict. "The government works promptly under the leadership of PM Modi to rescue in such situations. The previous governments did not offer such comprehensive aid, which is now managed by the Ministry of External Affairs through its missions in various countries," he said addressing reporters on Monday.

Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan also highlighted the Centre's efforts to help evacuate stranded Indians in conflict-ridden zones. "The Prime Minister and specifically the Ministry of External Affairs is making an all-around effort to evacuate Indian citizens. The government has planned, and everything is on schedule. Not a single person will be left behind,"he said while speaking to reporters.

On the other hand, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, on Saturday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the evacuation of around 1200 Kashmiri students from the affected Iranian territories after the United States and Israel launched military strikes at Iran. He urged the Indian government to open diplomatic channels and raise the issue of the evacuation of Indian students with their counterparts.

CCS Meet Came Amid Escalation After Death Of Khamenei

The meeting came amid heightened tensions following large-scale US-Israel airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities, which have significantly escalated instability in West Asia. The strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials. Large explosions were also reported in Tehran and other major cities.

US President Donald Trump said that the strikes were done to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon". Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, targeting Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, thus triggering conflict in the Middle East.