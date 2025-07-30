Box Office: Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha And The Fantastic Four First Steps Bring In A Healthy ₹20 Crore On Tuesday

Box Office Collection: Cinegoers are spoilt for choice at the big screen. Along with the sensational holdover Saiyaara, films like Mahavatar Narsimha and Marvel's The Fantastic Four First Steps hit screens on July 25. On Tuesday, all three films held steady at the big screens and collectively raked in over ₹19 crore at the box office. While Saiyaara continued its phenomenal run on the 12th day, the animated movie Mahavatar Narsimha quickly caught up with the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda starrer. The Hollywood release, The Fantastic Four First Steps, emerged as a third choice for cinegoers, but minted a decent collection nevertheless.

Saiyaara remains unstoppable at the box office, and Mahavatar Narsimha quickly catches up

Saiyaara has been having a box office run that very few expected when the movie was first released on July 18. Since then, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has been drawing packed audiences to theatres. With a staggering ₹172 crore collection in its first week, the movie is aiming for a similar number in the second week of its theatrical run as well. While the box office collection of Saiyaara plummeted after the second Monday, the movie quickly bounced back on Tuesday. According to Sacnilk's early estimates, the film has earned ₹9.50 crore on its second Tuesday of release, bringing its total to ₹266 crore.



Another movie that has sprung a surprise at the box office is Hombale Productions' animated Mahavatar Narsimha. After a modest opening of ₹1.75 crore, the film witnessed uncanny growth in business on the following days. On the first Tuesday of release, the film earned ₹7.50 crore, as per Sacnilk. The film's total now stands at a decent ₹29.35 crore, making it the highest-grossing animated film ever.



