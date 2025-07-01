Viral Video: Content Creator Willing To Send Chef To Jail For Making 'Saag' Milkshake | Image: Instagram

Video Viral: Milkshakes are known for their refreshing and hydrating factor that helps us to cool down and get a quick energy boost. These milkshakes can easily be customised with different flavours and ingredients. However, many people try different, weird combinations of flavours to make milkshakes, which are unconventional and sometimes created to be humorous or to elicit a reaction.

There is a popular video on social media of the ‘Saag’ milkshake, a peculiar twist of leafy, green vegetables to the classic shake, which has led to a content creator, Pushpek Sidhu, reacting to it. He playfully responded to the video, saying the chef who made it should be sent to jail straight for 25 years without parole.

The video began with a voice saying, “Have you tried our brand new Saag Milkshake?” Following which, Pushpek Sidhu shockingly reacted. The milkshake preparation involves adding a generous scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream into the blender, followed by pure, organic, hand-stirred saag. The chef claimed it to be the secret ingredient.

Later, the two items are mixed uniformly before the concoction, poured into a glass and topped with whipped cream. Adding to the uncanniness, the Saag milkshake was then garnished with “a fragrant sprig of coriander” for the final finishing.

Pushhpek Sidhu said, “That's not what they meant when they said, ‘Wake up to reality. Nothing ever goes as planned in this accursed world.”

He, in a playful manner, remarked that the chef who made the vegetable milkshake should be sent straight to jail for 25 years without parole.

The video, since then, has gone viral on social media with over 1 million views and attracted multiple users who reacted to the video in the comment section.

Netizens React

One user said, “Next, what?! Karela (bitter gourd) Smoothie,” asked a dissatisfied user.

“Someone, please stop the planet. I want to get off,” another added.

“Goes well with makki k rasgulle,” joked an individual.

A foodie mistook the milkshake for “a matcha shake”.

“This is a war crime literally,” pointed out someone else.