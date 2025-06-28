Viral Video: Desi In Belgium Tells How He Spends Rs. 10 Lakh Every Time He Visits India | Watch

Viral Video: Ever found yourself struggling to meet your mother’s endless home decor or renovation dreams as an adult? A man from Bihar, currently living in Belgium, is going viral for exactly that, anecdotes from which are now viral.

In a hilarious video that’s winning hearts online, the man shared how every trip back home to India with his wife ends up costing him nearly €10,000 (around ₹10 lakh). While his coworkers were stunned by the expense, netizens found the situation both laugh-out-loud funny and incredibly relatable.

“Desi in Belgium” Vibes

The viral clip, shared by Instagram creator @sarcasbyyuvii, has racked up over 1.14 lakh likes and shows the man narrating his financial “misfortune” with sharp wit and a thick 'Desi' accent, the internet can’t get enough of it.

Although round-trip tickets for two from Belgium to India generally cost between €800 to €2,000, the real expense, he says, begins after landing. From building another floor in the house, installing ACs in unoccupied basements, and replacing the water motor, to even buying land, his mother’s wishlist seems never-ending.

Despite the massive dent in his wallet, the man takes it all in stride, ending the video with a cheeky caption that sums it up perfectly, “Mummy ka kya karein yaar, maanti hi nahi”

(What do we do, buddy, mom just won’t listen)

"Build Another Floor Is Permanent": Netizens Relate To The Post

Mocking the situation one user wrote, "10 lakh me na hi next floor bani na hi zameen likhai," (10 lakh is not enough to build another floor or buy land). Look at some hilarious takes here: