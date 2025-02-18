Viral Video: Dog Travels in Style on Singapore Airlines Business Class

Viral News: A lovely video of a Dalmatian traveling in Singapore Airlines' business class has gone viral on social media. The video shows Dalmatian named Spotty, a well-behaved dog, calmly sitting in her seat for the entire 5.5-hour flight from Singapore to Tokyo.

Dalmatian Travelling Business Class

Spotty's owner shared the video on Instagram, capturing the adorable pup from the moment she entered the airport lounge to her comfortable spot in the business-class seat. Throughout the flight, Spotty remained calm and composed.

Dalmatian Business Class Video Viral

The dog travelling business class video quickly gained traction online, grossing over 376,743 likes and numerous comments. Many viewers were impressed by Spotty's impeccable behavior, noting that she didn't ask for a single bathroom break during the flight.

Netizens React to Viral Video

One viewer wrote in comment, “Just so people know jet blue does not allow any pets in mint unless u file before u had no idea and had to pay the ticket counter person 100$ to let my doggie through lol.”

Another user said, “A distinguished business traveler”, praising the dog's calm and composed behaviour.