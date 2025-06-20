Viral Video: Food Vlogger Shows Food Stall Selling Veg Chilli Chicken In Chandigarh

Viral Video: Indian Vegetarian food is known worldwide for its richness in flavour, diverse regional varieties and nutritional value. The use of an array of Indian spices and fresh ingredients, when combined with culinary artistry, makes the dish even more delicious and appealing.

However, the debate between vegetarian and non-vegetarian diets is multifaceted, involving ethical and health considerations. Especially in India, people often debate over what is healthier and more ethical to eat. In the debate, a hilarious video made by a food vlogger has gone viral on social media, attracting multiple users to get involved in the talk.

Food Vlogger Shows ‘Veg Chilli Chicken’

Content creator and food vlogger Jonas shared a video of a food stall in Chandigarh that’s serving up something called ‘Veg Chilli Chicken’.

In the clip, Jonas said, “We are in Chandigarh and they've cracked this whole veg-non veg debate. Nowhere in India are they as innovative as here." Pointing to the stall's signboard, he adds, "Here, they have veg Chilli chicken. Nowhere in India will you see this innovation, only in Chandigarh."

The video has gone viral and has attracted many users who shared their amusement and experiences in the comment box.

Netizen’s React

One user wrote, "Chicken identifies as a vegetarian."

Another commented, "The chicken was vegetarian; you misunderstood it."

"Welcome to Chandigarh, mate," a comment read.

The other user said, "Maybe it's based?"

A user commented, "I saw a place in Mumbai selling Veg Hamburger."